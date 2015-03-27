By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 27
LONDON, March 27 Bonds based on high-quality
loans should benefit from lower capital requirements to
kick-start the market in Europe, the Bank of England and
European Central Bank (ECB) said on Friday.
The two central banks were responding to plans from the
European Union's executive, the European Commission, to revive
the asset-backed securities (ABS) market to improve funding for
companies.
Such securitisation involves the pooling of loans such as
mortgages, with the interest providing income for the buyer of
the bond.
The European Commission has proposed a new category of
"simple, transparent and standardised" (STS) bonds to give
investors confidence in a sector tarnished by the 2007-09
financial crisis.
The crisis was sparked by ABS based on "sub-prime" U.S. home
loans that turned toxic, and though the sector has rebounded in
the United States, it remains subdued in Europe.
The Bank of England and ECB's joint response to the
Commission's plans called for "appropriate prudential
recognition", meaning less than the current level of capital
that has to be retained against ABS held by banks or bought by
insurers.
"That recognition should reflect the lower risk profile of
such transactions relative to non-STS transactions," their joint
statement said.
The global Basel Committee of banking supervisors is
considering whether high-quality ABS should benefit from lower
capital requirements.
Capital rules for ABS at the global level could take time
because some parts of the world are unconvinced of the need for
a two-tier approach, but the joint statement did not say whether
the EU should take unilateral action.
The two central banks said the "risk sensitivity" of capital
charges for high-quality securitisation should also be increased
under the EU's insurer Solvency II rules.
"That would help to reinforce the role of insurers as
long-term providers of finance to the real economy," the banks
said.
Solvency II is the new set of capital rules for insurers
from January next year, which insurers have criticised for being
overly tough in relation to ABS.
The ECB and Bank of England also urged the European
Commission to assess on a continuing basis the relative capital
treatment of similar financial instruments, such as covered
bonds.
Under EU rules brought in since the financial crisis, banks
have to retain 5 percent of the ABS they originate, as an
incentive to maintain high standards, but some fund managers
have said the level is too low.
The Bank of England and ECB, however, said that 5 percent is
sufficient as an incentive to maintain high standards.
"We do not believe that alternative or additional forms of
risk retention should be considered at this time," they said.
