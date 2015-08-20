LONDON Aug 20 Banks would in future need to
declare publicly that their pooled debt is of top quality in
order to benefit from lower capital charges, according to a
draft European Union law seen by Reuters that is raising
concerns from some investors.
The proposal is significant because pooled debt, which
merges masses of loans like mortgages into asset-backed
securities (ABS), was at the heart of the global financial
crisis. ABS based on poor-quality U.S. home loans became
untradable in 2007, triggering a string of bank failures.
The EU's executive Commission sees ABS as a key source of
funding for the economy but wants to make them "simple,
transparent and standardised" or STS, according to the draft,
and based only on high-quality loans.
Banks would then benefit from lower capital charges to
encourage them to offer such debt.
Banks selling securitised debt would have to notify the
bloc's European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) that it
meets the new quality criteria set out in the draft law.
The EU watchdog would publish this notification on its
website for investors to see, though this would not "imply that
ESMA... have certified that the securitisation meets the STS
criteria".
"Originators and sponsors are jointly liable for any loss or
damage resulting from incorrect or misleading notifications,"
the draft law adds.
But investors said on Thursday that "self-certification" by
banks is what led to the financial crisis in the first place.
"An independent third party needs to certify that the
issuance in question does what it says on the tin - that it is
simple, transparent and standardised," The Investment
Association trade body said in a statement.
"Once that is done, investors can get on with doing the due
diligence and focus on the actual credit analysis," it added.
EU financial services chief Jonathan Hill is due to formally
propose the draft law in coming weeks as an "quick win" in his
plan for a "Capital Markets Union" (CMU).
It will need approval from EU states and the European
Parliament to come into force, with changes likely.
The draft law recommends cutting capital charges on banks
originating ABS by a quarter, as expected after a recommendation
from the bloc's European Banking Authority in June.
The CMU aims to boost funds raised by markets for economic
growth and reduce the EU's heavy reliance on banks.
"Promoting the development of a securitisation market based
on sound practices will contribute to a return to sustainable
growth and job creation," the draft law said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)