LONDON Nov 25 The European Union could be less
than a month away from a deal forcing the bloc's listed
companies to change their accountant every decade, a senior EU
lawmaker said on Monday.
Sajjad Karim, a British centre-right member of the European
Parliament, is leading a team of lawmakers looking to bridge a
gap with the bloc's member states over how often companies must
switch their book-keepers.
The reform aims to make auditors more sceptical about what
management at client companies tell them.
The accounting sector is dominated by the "Big Four" of
PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG, Deloitte
and EY, who have been criticised for giving
banks a clean bill of health just before many had to be rescued
by taxpayers in the 2007-09 financial crisis.
"Our proposal would be a powerful antidote to shake up the
audit market and inject the transparency and competitiveness it
requires," Karim said in a statement.
He is proposing a switch every decade, with the option of
sticking with the same accountant for another 10 years under
certain conditions.
An extension would be agreed if two accountancy firms are
hired, that book-keeping work is put out to public tender or the
company's audit committee endorses an extension.
This compares with European Parliament's initial position of
a 25-year maximum period before mandatory switching, and moves
lawmakers largely in line with what is wanted by many member
states, who have joint say on the draft EU law.
ADVISORY SERVICES
The draft law has been bogged down for months, but Lithuania
- current holder of the EU presidency - secured an unexpected
breakthrough among member states to open talks with parliament.
However a member state official said that while positions on
switching were close, crucial issues remained, in particular the
list of advisory services an accountant would be banned from
undertaking for a client whose books it checks.
Karim said a deal on which non-audit services should be
restricted was being hammered out.
A battle also looms over what role, if any, the European
Securities and Markets Authority, and EU regulator, should play
in aiding national supervisors of accountants.
Ambassadors from member states meet on Wednesday ahead of
the negotiations on Dec. 5, which Karim hoped will be fruitful.
An official from one of the Big Four accountants said
mandatory switching would increase costs for EU business with
unlisted banks and insurers also facing the new requirements.
The EU's executive European Commission has estimated it
would cost a big company 400,000 euros ($541,000) to put out its
audit work to public tender, and cost between 5 and 7 million
for an accounting firm to tender for the work, the official
said.
Mandatory switching would create a "nightmare" patchwork of
rules, as some countries like the Netherlands already have a
shorter mandatory switching period than a decade, while other
countries may not allow extensions beyond the initial 10-year
period, the Big Four official added.
The EU must reach a deal by April to avoid a prolonged delay
as the European Parliament goes to the polls in May and a new
European Commission won't be appointed until October.