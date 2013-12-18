LONDON Dec 18 European Union member states
agreed to tighten rules for companies hiring accountants to
improve book-keeping quality in the wake of the financial
crisis.
Ambassadors from the bloc's 28 member states meeting on
Wednesday approved a preliminary deal that was reached on
Tuesday with a qualified majority, the bloc's presidency
Lithuania said in a statement.
The European Parliament and member states are due to
formally rubberstamp the new law in coming weeks to end two
years of protracted debate.
The EU hopes a requirement for companies to regularly switch
auditors will break up too-cosy relationships, increase
competition between accountants and help avoid a repeat of the
2007-2009 crisis, which resulted in the bailout of banks given a
clean bill of health by their auditors only months earlier.
"I believe that the agreed audit reform package should
enhance the quality of statutory audits in the EU and will help
to strengthen confidence in audited financial statements, in
particular those of banks, insurers and listed companies," said
Lithuania finace minister Rimantas Sadzius.
The reform, due to take effect in the first half of 2016,
seeks to boost competition in a sector dominated by the "Big
Four" accountants, KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and EY.
EY estimated that switching auditors at more than 30,000
companies will cost the EU economy more than 16 billion euros
($21.97 billion) because of the work involved in preparing and
scrutinising tenders.
"This is a bad deal for investors, a bad deal for business
and for jobs, and a bad deal for the European and global
economy. We encourage the EU to undertake an economic analysis
and consider the consequences before it moves forward," EY said
in a statement released on Tuesday evening.