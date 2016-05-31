LONDON May 31 A panel of European Union lawmakers has backed a former colleague to head the bloc's accounting advisory body whose new remit is to strengthen the region's influence over global book-keeping rules.

The European Parliament's economic affairs committee said in a statement on Tuesday it has endorsed Jean-Paul Gauzes as president of the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group or EFRAG.

The hitherto low-profile technical body has been reformed and under its new president is set to play a broader role in promoting the EU's position in global accounting standard setting.

Accounting rules used by thousands of listed companies in the EU are written by the International Accounting Standards Board, an independent body whose rules are used in over 100 countries.

The EU is one of the largest contributors to the IASB budget and European policymakers have reformed EFRAG to build a stronger, more coherent position to shape IASB rules.

"Europe needs to speak with a louder voice," Gauzes told a hearing in the committee on Monday evening.

Gauzes is from France and was a centre-right member of the committee for a decade until 2014.

There was a need to "take Europe's specific needs into account", such as ensuring that accounting rules are in the "public interest" and don't undermine financial stability, Gauzes said.

Pervenche Beres, a French centre-left member of the committee, said EFRAG was too much of a cheerleader for the IASB. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Adrian Croft)