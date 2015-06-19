By Huw Jones
LONDON, June 19 The European Commission said on
Friday there was no clear evidence that adopting international
accounting rules made the bloc's banking crisis worse and that
its benefits outweighed the costs.
The independent International Accounting Standards Board
(IASB) rules replaced a patchwork of national regulations 10
years ago for the 8,000 listed EU companies, with the aim of
increasing transparency and comparability for investors.
Critics say the new rules, which the Commission implemented
in 2005, deepened the 2007-09 crisis in the 28-country bloc
because banks were allowed to make provisions for bad loans too
late. These rules have now been changed worldwide.
However, the report said that users believed that the
European Union should have more input and influence earlier in
the process of developing standards and that the IASB had
provided only limited analysis of the effects of its standards.
The report did say though that the rules had increased
transparency of financial statements, improved accounting
quality and led to higher liquidity and lower costs of capital.
"Overall, the evidence from the evaluation showed that the
benefits of the implementation ... outweigh the costs," it said.
This will come as a relief for the IASB, a private entity
that has come in for criticism in the European Parliament over
what it sees as too little public accountability.
Michel Prada, chairman of the IASB's board of trustees
welcomed the "positive and constructive conclusions".
The Financial Reporting Council, which polices accounting in
Britain, said it welcomed the report's suggestion for a simpler
set of book-keeping rules for smaller firms.
More than 100 countries use IASB rules and the report
expressed disappointment that the United States has not adopted
them.
The ICAEW, an accounting industry body, said the report was
a "watershed" for IASB rules globally by concluding they are a
good thing for Europe.
