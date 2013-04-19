* Climate change inaction cost around 100 bln euros by 2020
BRUSSELS, April 19 The European Union must take
measures to prevent the destruction of crops and property by
extreme weather or face instability and deeper social divisions
as a result of potential climate change, a European Commission
document said.
The discussion paper, seen by Reuters, calls for a
pre-emptive, EU-wide strategy, taking account of factors such as
disruption to energy and food supplies.
While most scientists agree that the planet has been
warming, there is a high degree of uncertainty over the pace of
temperature rises in the future. The EU paper said uncertainty
about the exact nature of climate change was no reason for
inaction.
"Failing to act or delaying action may put pressure on EU
cohesion. Climate change impacts are also expected to widen
social differences across the EU," the document said. "It is
therefore opportune to launch an adaptation strategy covering
the whole of the EU."
Over the decade 2002-2011, the temperature of the European
land area was on average 1.3 degrees above the pre-industrial
level, the paper said.
Southern EU nations such as Spain, Greece and Cyprus, have
experienced severe droughts, while increased rain in the north
has led to flooding in Britain and Denmark.
While scientists have said they are virtually certain of the
link between human activity and a more extreme climate, the
precise impact is complex.
In some places, growing seasons have got longer, while in
others, yields from traditional grain crops have shrunk.
Measures such as better flood defences, improved water
management and more resilient transport and building
infrastructure could save 6 euros for every euro spent, the
Commission paper said.
It estimated the cost of not adapting to extreme weather at
a minimum of 100 billion euros ($131 billion) a year in 2020 and
250 billion euros in 2050 for the European Union as a whole.
Between 1980 and 2011, direct economic losses from flooding
totalled more than 90 billion euros. The bill is expected to
keep rising, with an annual cost from river floods of 20 billion
euros by the 2020s and 46 billion by the 2050s, the paper said.
There is also a heavy human toll. Across the European Union
more than 2,500 people were killed by floods between 1980 and
2011.
The paper is expected to be published in the coming weeks.
The Commission does not comment on unpublished documents.
