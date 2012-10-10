PARIS Oct 10 Germany and France agreed on a
European Commission proposal to freeze agricultural spending to
the nominal level of 2013 for the 2014-2020 period as talks on
the budget enter their final stage, the farm ministries said in
a joint statement on Wednesday.
Germany is the largest contributor to the European Union's
budget and France the largest beneficiary of farm subsidies
under the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP), which consumes about
40 percent of the bloc's total budget.
The agriculture ministers of the two countries, Ilse Aigner
and Stephane Le Foll, met in Berlin on Tuesday.
"They (the ministers) support the Commission's proposal to
maintain the agricultural budget to the nominal level of 2013
for the period 2014-2020," a statement said.
They noted the importance of the CAP for growth, employment,
environment and innovation in Europe's rural areas as well as
for the participation of Europe in the global food balance.
The two ministers added that they may agree to some
convergence between member states in the level of direct
payments granted to farmers, provided it was reasonable and
progressive.
