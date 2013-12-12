BRUSSELS Dec 12 The European Commission on
Thursday ordered 15 EU governments to repay 335 million euros
($462 million) in misspent agricultural subsidies, citing rule
breaches and inadequate financial controls.
The biggest correction was handed to France, which must
repay 160 million euros for its failings in allocating subsidies
for environmental protection measures and fruit and vegetable
production.
Greece was ordered to hand back 110 million euros, mainly
for errors in the method used to allocate subsidies to its
farmers, while the Netherlands was told to repay 35 million
euros.
"Member states are responsible for paying out and checking
expenditure under the common agricultural policy (CAP), and the
Commission is required to ensure that Member States have made
correct use of the funds," the EU's executive branch said in a
statement.
