BRUSSELS, June 26 European Union negotiators
agreed far-reaching reforms to the bloc's Common Agricultural
Policy (CAP) on Wednesday, fixing the rules governing 50 billion
euros ($65.37 billion) in annual farm subsidies for 2014-2020.
"We have reached a deal on CAP reforms," said an EU official
involved in the talks, adding that full details of the agreement
would be available after a vote by the agriculture committee in
the European Parliament later on Wednesday.
Under the reform, many of Europe's largest farms will lose
up to 30 percent of their current subsidies to allow payments to
be shared out more equally across the bloc. Wednesday's deal
must be formally rubber-stamped by EU governments and the
European Parliament before entering force.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Foo Yun Chee)