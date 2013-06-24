* Largest farms set to be biggest losers in CAP reform
* Negotiators agree to limit losses to 30 percent
* Officials say progress made towards reform deal
* Many details still to resolve, deal seen Wednesday
By Nigel Hunt and Charlie Dunmore
LUXEMBOURG, June 25 European Union negotiators
agreed on Monday that large farms could lose up to 30 percent of
their current EU subsidy payments in future - but no more than
that - as part of reforms to the bloc's 50 billion euro-a-year
farm policy.
Representatives from EU governments, the European Parliament
and the European Commission reached provisional agreement on
various elements of the complex reform during the first day of
talks in Luxembourg, EU officials said.
A final agreement is expected after a final round of
negotiations in Brussels on Wednesday.
One of the reform's main objectives is to replace the
current link between farm payments and historical production
levels in many parts of Europe, in favour of subsidies based on
the size of agricultural holdings.
The present system disproportionately benefits those who in
the years 2000-2002 had the largest output, for example
industrial-scale grain producers in France's Paris basin.
The change could have seen Europe's largest farms lose up to
40 percent of their current subsidies, but negotiators agreed to
put an upper limit on such losses at no more than 30 percent,
according to an EU official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The changes are designed to make the 50-year-old common
agricultural policy (CAP) fairer, to help justify the huge sums
paid to farmers each year.
But critics have warned that cutting subsidies to Europe's
largest and most efficient farms could harm the bloc's food
security.
STEADY PROGRESS
EU officials involved in the talks said good progress had
been made towards a deal, particularly in the area of direct
subsidies, which will continue to consume three-quarters of the
total farm budget from 2014-2020.
All three institutions have agreed that 30 percent of future
direct subsidies should be conditional on farmers taking steps
to improve their environmental performance.
That will include leaving 5 percent of their land fallow as
a haven for wildlife - a share that could increase to 7 percent
from 2017 based on proposals from the Commission.
Farm groups have warned that forcing farmers to leave large
swathes of land out of cultivation could hit European food
production.
A provisional agreement was also reached to prevent certain
landowners such as airports, golf courses and campsites from
claiming EU farm subsidies as they can at present.
But officials said some tricky issues remained. Among them a
disagreement over the deadline for abolishing EU sugar
production quotas, blamed for pushing up domestic prices and
limiting European sugar exports due to global trade rules.
The Commission proposed an end to quotas in 2015, while
governments would prefer 2017 and the parliament 2020. EU
officials involved in the talks say a phase-out in 2017 is the
most likely outcome, but a final decision will not be taken
before Wednesday.
Governments also oppose an upper limit on annual payments to
individual farms of 300,000 euros, which is supported by the
Commission and parliament.
To offset the impact of shifting subsidies away from some
producers, negotiators have agreed to let governments continue
linking up to 13 percent of total subsidies to output, which
some opponents say goes against the spirit of recent reforms.
But some members of parliament want to allow such "coupled"
subsidies to be paid to tobacco farmers - a move vehemently
opposed by the Commission.
Agriculture will consume nearly 40 percent of the bloc's 960
billion euro ($1.3 trillion) budget for 2014-2020 - the period
covered by the reform - ensuring it remains the biggest single
item of EU expenditure.
Europe's biggest agricultural producer, France, will
continue to scoop the largest share of CAP funds at around 8
billion euros a year, followed by Spain and Germany each with
about 6 billion annually.
If the negotiators strike a deal on Wednesday as expected,
it must be rubber-stamped by the full parliament and EU
governments before entering force on Jan. 1 next year.
($1 = 0.7612 euros)
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)