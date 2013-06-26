* EU sugar policy remains among unresolved issues
* Agreement may be reached in Brussels on Wednesday
By Nigel Hunt and Charlie Dunmore
LUXEMBOURG, June 26 European Union farm
ministers reached a revised negotiating position as the clock
struck midnight on Tuesday, raising hopes that a new common
agricultural policy will be agreed on Wednesday as talks moved
to Brussels.
"We now have a clear updated mandate ... There's lots of
momentum here," Irish farm minister Simon Coveney, who chairs
the council of agriculture ministers, told reporters following
two days of negotiations in Luxembourg.
EU agriculture policy is decided jointly by EU farm
ministers, the European Commission and the European Parliament.
Talks will be held in Brussels on Wednesday, starting at
1000 CET (0800 GMT), in a bid to resolve outstanding issues.
"There are some difficult issues to resolve. I am not
predicting it is going to be easy. It is not," Coveney said.
One of the main objectives is to shift to subsidies that are
based on the size of agricultural holdings, replacing the
current link between farm payments and historical production
levels in many parts of Europe.
Issues that still need to be resolved include the deadline
for abolishing EU sugar production quotas, which are blamed for
pushing up domestic prices and limiting European sugar exports.
A key sticking point in talks could also be who makes the
key decisions on issues such as market intervention, with the
European Parliament wanting an increased role, something which
ministers have been reluctant to accept.
Coveney said no member state voted against the revised
mandate which the Irish minister will take into talks on
Wednesday as the EU seeks to finalize a new farm policy for
2014-2020.
There were, however, abstentions from Germany and Britain
related to their opposition to giving a greater role to the
European Parliament in the decision making process.
"Most of the big things that matter to farmers have been
concluded," Coveney said.
Agriculture will consume nearly 40 percent of the bloc's 960
billion euro ($1.3 trillion) budget for 2014-2020 - the period
covered by the reform - ensuring it remains the biggest single
item of EU expenditure.
If the negotiators strike a deal on Wednesday as expected,
it must be rubber-stamped by the full parliament and EU
governments before entering into force on Jan. 1 next year.
(Editing by Phil Berlowitz)