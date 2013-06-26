* Big farms the main losers in sweeping subsidy shake-up
* End of EU sugar quotas from 2017 set to boost exports
* Links between output and payments seen as backward step
* Some issues remain unresolved, but won't block deal
(Adds details, French farm minister quote, background)
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, June 26 European Union negotiators
agreed on sweeping changes to the bloc's Common Agricultural
Policy (CAP) on Wednesday including liberalising sugar
production from 2017 to boost exports and cutting subsidies to
the largest farms.
The deal brokered by representatives of EU governments, the
European Parliament and the European Commission will determine
who gets what in divvying up 50 billion euros ($65 billion) a
year in farm subsidies between 2014-2020.
The biggest losers will be many of Europe's largest and most
productive farms in countries such as France, Germany, Spain,
and Italy, who currently receive the most generous payments.
That is because of a change in how entitlements are
calculated, replacing the current link between farm payments and
historical production levels in favour of subsidies based on the
size of agricultural holdings.
The present system disproportionately benefits those who had
the largest output in 2000-2002 such as industrial-scale grain
producers in France's Paris basin.
Large farms could lose up to 40 percent of their current
subsidies in some cases, but negotiators agreed to give
governments the option of limiting the losses to 30 percent.
"We have a deal in principle on CAP reform between the
negotiators, which must now be confirmed by the European
Parliament and EU governments," EU farm commissioner Dacian
Ciolos said after the deal was struck.
Ciolos said he did not foresee any problems with approval by
governments and the parliament, which is necessary before the
deal takes effect, given that it was within the limits of a
negotiating mandate agreed by EU farm ministers in Luxembourg on
Tuesday.
BACKWARDS STEP
As part of the deal, EU sugar production quotas will end
from October 2017, officials involved in the talks said.
The 45-year-old system of national production limits and
minimum beet prices has been blamed for creating artificial
sugar shortages in Europe and limiting EU exports because of
world trade rules on unfair subsidies.
Negotiators agreed that 30 percent of all future direct
subsidies, which account for about three-quarters of the annual
CAP budget, should be conditional on farmers' taking steps to
improve their environmental performance.
That will include leaving 5 percent of their arable land
fallow as a haven for wildlife - a share that could potentially
increase to 7 percent from 2017.
Farm groups have said forcing farmers to take land out of
production could damage Europe's food security, but green
campaigners criticised negotiators for weakening the proposed
environmental measures in the final agreement.
Under the deal, some countries including France will be
allowed to link up to 15 percent of direct subsidies to output
levels in some regions.
The move is designed to help maintain production in areas
where farmers face natural or other constraints, such as dairy
farms in the mountainous region of central France.
Critics said the move represented a backwards step compared
with previous CAP reforms in 1992, 1999 and 2003, which sought
to break the link between production and subsidies that was
blamed for creating Europe's wine lakes and butter mountains of
the 1980s and 1990s.
But French farm minister Stephane Le Foll said the decision
was the right one.
"The logic of liberalism did not win. On the contrary we
managed to turn the situation around," he told a news conference
in Paris.
France, Europe's top agricultural producer, will continue to
scoop the largest share of CAP funds at around 8 billion euros a
year, followed by Spain and Germany each with about 6 billion
annually.
Several crucial issues remained unresolved and outside the
scope of the agreement, negotiators said. They will instead be
decided in parallel talks on the EU's long-term budget for
2014-2020.
They include a proposal to limit annual payments to large
farms to 300,000 euros, which the Commission and parliament want
to make mandatory but that governments insist should be
optional.
Failure to agree on some elements would not prevent the
wider package of reforms from entering force from next year, EU
officials said.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in Luxembourg, and Gus
Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Foo Yun
Chee and Anthony Barker)