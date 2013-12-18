* Measures include tighter national limits
* To tackle increased range of polluters and pollutants
* EU standards will still lag those of WHO
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 18 EU policymakers on Wednesday
unveiled a draft law to tackle air pollution, which every year
is linked to 400,000 premature deaths in Europe and costs of
tens of billions of euros.
The proposals include new limits on emissions from power
plants and industry, as well as measures to make member states
comply with existing rules on limiting pollutants associated
with asthma, cardiovascular disease and cancer.
So far, many member states are failing to enforce existing
EU air quality standards, even though the rules are less
rigorous than those set by the World Health Organization.
"Air pollution is still an invisible killer and it prevents
many people from living a fully active life," Environment
Commissioner Janez Potocnik said in a statement.
Environmental campaigners say the European Commission, the
EU executive, is not being bold enough in tackling a problem
linked to more untimely deaths than road accidents, as well as
countless sick days and impaired quality of life.
The Commission has said the eventual aim is to raise
standards to WHO levels, but it has to balance costs to industry
with benefits in fragile economic times.
It puts the direct costs to society, including damage to
crops and buildings, from air pollution at around 23 billion
euros ($31.6 billion) per year.
The health benefits alone of the proposals will save society
40 billion euros per year, 12 times the cost of pollution
abatement, which is expected to reach 3.4 billion euros per year
in 2030, the Commission said.
The Commission calculates that adopting its proposed
measures would reduce the annual death toll from
pollution-related disease by 58,000 by 2030, as well as
protecting fragile ecosystems and boosting the clean-technology
industry.
NEW LAW PLUS ENFORCEMENT
The measures include revised legal limits on how much each
member state can emit of a list of major pollutants, as well as
a new law to cut pollution from medium-sized combustion
installations, such as power plants.
Alan Andrews, a Brussels-based lawyer at environmental law
firm Client Earth, welcomed the inclusion of medium-sized
plants, which previously escaped requirements limited to larger
installations.
He also said the inclusion of planet-warming methane gas and
fine dust, known as PM 2.5 (particulate matter), associated with
cardiovascular disease and lung cancer was progress.
Other pollutants from traffic, industry and agriculture
already covered by EU law are larger particulates, nitrogen
oxides and sulphur dioxide, ammonia and volatile organic
compounds, which contribute to ground ozone formation.
The proposals follow a review of existing law, which has cut
concentrations of some harmful pollutants. EU air quality is
relatively good compared with Southeast Asia, the Middle East
and Africa, WHO data shows.
But increased traffic volumes and a rise in wood burning by
households as a cheap alternative to gas mean some types of
harmful pollution are receding more slowly.
Levels of particulate matter, especially the more
penetrating and therefore more dangerous PM 2.5, as well as the
larger PM 10 are one of the biggest health risks.
But the tighter proposed limits on PM will pose problems for
EU governments, many of which have struggled to meet the
existing caps. Up to a third of Europeans are exposed to
dangerous levels of PM pollution, official figures show.
According to the Commission and the European Environment
Agency, which provides guidance to EU policymakers, 400,000
people in Europe die prematurely each year due to diseases
linked to air pollution.
($1 = 0.7283 euros)
(Editing by Dale Hudson)