BRUSSELS Dec 9 The European Union said on Friday a threat by the United States to impose trade sanctions on the bloc over subsidies provided to Airbus was premature and not in line with World Trade Organization (WTO) procedure.

"We consider this move premature and not in line with the appropriate sequence of events in WTO disputes", said an EU trade spokesman in an emailed statement. "We will nevertheless review the requests carefully and consider the next steps."

Earlier, the United States said it had rejected an EU plan to eliminate subsidies provided to Airbus, and said it would request authorization from the WTO to impose potentially billions of dollars annually in trade sanctions.