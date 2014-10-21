BRUSSELS Oct 21 Air France KLM, Delta Air Lines and Alitalia have offered to give up slots at three airports and made other concessions to settle a European Union antitrust investigation, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"The commitments are primarily aimed at enabling competing airlines to start operating or extend existing operations on the affected routes by lowering barriers to entry or expansion," the EU competition watchdog said in a statement.

The carriers are also prepared to let rivals sell tickets on their flights and facilitate their access to connecting traffic. The Commission said it would seek feedback from third parties before deciding whether to accept the concessions.

The three airlines are members of the Skyteam alliance which allow airlines to team up via code-sharing agreements to boost the number of flights they offer to certain destinations. The group competes with Oneworld and Star Alliance. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)