WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI Oct 22 India voiced firm
opposition on Tuesday to EU plans to impose a scaled-back carbon
charge on flights over European airspace while a senior U.S.
lawmaker said the EU proposal runs afoul of a law intended to
shield U.S. airlines from such charges.
The European Commission, the EU executive, last week
proposed to make all airlines pay for emissions over European
airspace in a retreat from a suspended EU law that covered the
duration of flights using EU airports.
India said the EU proposal defies a global aviation
agreement hammered out in Montreal earlier this month at an
assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization
(ICAO), the U.N. body in charge of civil air travel.
"What they (the European Commission) have now done is in
total conflict with what the ICAO has decided. The multilateral
body has to intervene in this matter," K.N. Shrivastava, India's
aviation secretary, told Reuters.
Along with China, India has defied the European Union move,
even refusing to submit emissions data before the EU suspended
it for a year amid threats of a trade war.
The EU proposal also could push the U.S. government to
invoke a law signed by President Barack Obama in November 2012
that would shield U.S. airlines from what Transportation
Secretary Anthony Foxx may deem an unfair charge.
Republican Senator John Thune, who introduced the measure in
the Senate, will raise the issue in a letter to Foxx and other
U.S. officials, his office said. The law gives the secretary of
transportation the authority to ensure that U.S. carriers are
not penalized by unilateral EU emissions charges.
"Senator Thune believes that any such effort by the European
Commission would be in direct violation of the legislation that
was signed into law last year to hold U.S. air carriers harmless
from such unilateral actions," Thune spokesperson Andi Fouberg
told Reuters.
ICAO negotiators this month reached a consensus on a
market-based system to curb carbon emissions from airlines by
2020, but rejected a proposal to let Europe apply its own plan
to foreign carriers in the meantime. The deal averted a looming
global trade dispute over aviation emissions.
U.S. airlines hope that because the European Commission's
most recent proposal was a draft, the Europeans will revise the
plan in line with what was agreed to at ICAO, according to
Vaughn Jennings, spokesman for the industry group Airlines for
America (A4A).
The European Commission said it is acting in good faith.
"Limiting it to EU airspace and not touching on somebody's
else's airspace. That's our interpretation of what was said in
Montreal," Artur Runge-Metzger, director for international
climate strategy in the Commission's climate department, told
Reuters.
For the proposal to go into effect, it needs the approval of
member states and the European Parliament.
(Additional reporting and writing by Barbara Lewis in Brussels;
Editing by Will Dunham)