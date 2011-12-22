BEIJING Dec 22 China on Thursday
criticised a decision by Europe's highest court to charge
airlines for carbon emissions on flights to and from Europe,
calling it a "green barrier" that could spark a trade war.
"This is a trade barrier in the name of environmental
protection and will strike a wide blow to passenger benefits and
the international airline industry," the state-run Xinhua News
Agency said in a signed commentary.
"It will be difficult to avoid a trade war focused on an
aviation 'carbon tax'," said Xinhua, whose editorials reflect
the official government position.
The European Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday against a
group of U.S. airlines that challenged a European law requiring
a carbon cap on all airlines flying to and from European Union
airports and forcing them to purchase permits from Jan. 1 under
the EU's emissions trading plan.
Earlier this month, the China Air Transport Association
urged China's airlines to refuse to take part in the emissions
scheme, and not to submit CO2 monitoring plans to EU officials.
CATA says the scheme will cost Chinese airlines 800 million
yuan ($123 million) in the first year and more than triple that
by 2020.
"The EU's hurried and unilateral levy of a 'carbon tax' on
aviation is essentially a kind of green barrier, and thus in the
name of environmental protection it is usurping other countries'
interests," Xinhua's Thursday commentary said.
It did not threaten specific consequences such as taking
legal action against the EU.
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones)