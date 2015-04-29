BRUSSELS, April 29 The European Commission is
considering "all possible options" regarding a stalled proposal
to bolster the rights of stranded air passengers, which could
ultimately lead to the withdrawal of the package, officials say.
The Commission proposed rules two years ago to make it
easier for stranded passengers to claim compensation by limiting
the extraordinary circumstances under which airlines can refuse
compensation for delayed or cancelled flights.
But talks among European Union member states have progressed
slowly, and disagreements remain over issues such as the
thresholds for compensation in case of delays and missed
connecting flights.
In addition, the British-Spanish territorial dispute over
Gibraltar has stalled the implementation of all EU aviation
legislation since 2012, meaning any eventual agreement on the
air passenger rights proposal would be put on hold until the
issue is solved bilaterally.
With British elections looming next week and Spanish ones
later this year, EU diplomats say there is little chance of that
happening soon.
"The Commission is considering all options in order to
achieve the best possible outcome," said Jakub Adamowicz,
spokesman for the European Commission.
"Both passengers and industry need certainty and that is
what we hope to achieve with this revision of air passenger
rights."
An EU official said withdrawing the proposal was one of the
options, especially "in light of the current situation".
The Commission will decide after the 28 EU transport
ministers meet in June to take stock of progress.
An EU diplomat also said the Commission was thinking of
withdrawing the proposal.
"Nobody wants to go for a compromise until that's solved,"
the person said, referring to Gibraltar.
Britain and Spain are at odds over the sovereignty of the
isthmus that connects the British territory of Gibraltar to
Spain.
Spain wants Gibraltar airport, which sits on the disputed
land, to be excluded from EU aviation law until the debate is
resolved.
Britain says that under the 2006 Cordoba agreement between
London, Madrid and the Gibraltarian government, Spain agreed to
stop seeking the exclusion of Gibraltar airport from EU aviation
measures.
The Commission has said it will come forward with a new
strategy to bolster the competitiveness of its aviation sector
later this year, meaning it would be able to tackle the issue of
passenger rights again.
