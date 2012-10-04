* Air carriers must compensate travellers affected by
strikes
* EU rules provide up to 600 euros in compensation
BRUSSELS Oct 4 Airlines cannot use strikes as
an excuse not to pay compensation to travellers they bump off
flights, Europe's highest court said on Thursday, widening the
scope of passenger rights in the European Union.
Judges at the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (ECJ)
said compensation should be extended to passengers affected by
unforeseen events beyond the usual causes such as overbooking,
long delays and cancellations.
"An air carrier must compensate passengers when they have
been denied boarding because their flight was rescheduled as a
result of a strike at the airport two days beforehand," the
court said in a statement.
Under EU rules, travellers on flights starting or ending in
the European Union are entitled to up to 600 euros ($770) for
being bumped off. Until now, strikes had not been considered
grounds for compensation.
The court said airlines could not cite extraordinary
circumstances such as a strike to avoid paying compensation.
The court was ruling on a 2006 incident where Finnish
carrier Finnair removed some passengers on a flight
from Barcelona to Helsinki to make room for travellers from an
earlier flight that had been cancelled. Finnair did not
compensate the passengers.
One of the passengers later went to a Finnish court to seek
compensation from Finnair. Judges asked the ECJ for guidance.
The ECJ also said airlines could seek compensation from
third parties whose actions had resulted in them bumping off
passengers.
($1 = 0.7751 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Cowell)