* Passing on costs to passengers would reap windfalls
* Study assumes initial EU carbon price of 15 euros/T
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Jan 10 U.S. airlines could boost
their profits by more than $2.5 billion by 2020 thanks to their
inclusion in the European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme
(ETS), a new study part-funded by the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration has concluded.
The researchers of the study, from the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology and Germany's University of Muenster,
said this was because airlines were likely to pass on the full
cost of EU carbon emission permits to passengers, even though
they currently receive most of their permits free.
The finding contradicts warnings from U.S. airlines and
their associations that the disputed EU scheme, which entered
force on Jan. 1, will hit profit margins already squeezed by
rising fuel prices, fierce competition and national taxes.
"If carriers pass on all additional costs, including the
opportunity costs associated with free allowances, to consumers,
profits for U.S. carriers will increase," said the study, which
was published by the Journal of Air Transport Management.
"On the other hand, if airlines are only able to pass on the
costs of allowances purchased or are unable to pass on any
costs, U.S. airline profits will decrease," the researchers
said.
Under the EU scheme, all airlines landing or taking off in
the 27-nation bloc and three neighbouring countries must submit
permits to cover the carbon emissions of these flights.
Currently, all airlines receive 85 percent of their emission
allowances free of charge, opening up the possibility of
windfall profits for airlines that pass on the cost of these
allowances to passengers.
"Consistent with profit-maximising behaviour in competitive
markets, most studies assume that airlines will pass on the full
cost of CO2 allowances, including opportunity costs associated
with 'free' allowances," the researchers said.
COST QUESTIONS
Major emitters such as power companies, which have been
included in the EU ETS since 2005, initially made huge windfall
profits by raising electricity prices to reflect the cost of
carbon permits, including those which they were allocated free.
If U.S. airlines do pass on the cost of free allowances to
customers, the researchers estimate that they stand to net
windfall profits of $2.6 billion between 2012 and 2020, provided
the EU keeps allocating free allowances at the current level.
The study assumed an initial EU carbon price of 15 euros
($19.11) per tonne in 2010, rising by 4 percent annually up to
2020, compared with an actual carbon price currently of about 7
euros per tonne.
Germany's biggest airline, Lufthansa, has said it
will pass on an expected 130 million euros in compliance costs
this year to consumers, while U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines
has added a $3 per passenger surcharge on all its
trans-Atlantic flights.
Estimates for the cost of the EU scheme vary greatly, with
the European Commission putting the figure at between 2 and 12
euros per passenger, while the American Aviation Institute, a
commercial aviation think tank, said trans-Atlantic ticket
prices could rise by $70 to $90.
U.S. airlines have led opposition to the EU law but recently
failed in a legal challenge to the scheme in the EU courts.
China has also voiced firm opposition to the European
legislation, and its major airlines have said they will not pay
any carbon costs under the EU scheme.
($1 = 0.7851 euros)
