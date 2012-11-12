BRUSSELS Nov 12 The European Union will put on
hold its rule that all airlines must pay for their emissions on
flights to and from Europe, but will resume enforcement if a
U.N. airline body fails to deliver a global deal, Climate
Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said.
The European Union has come under intense international
pressure to tear up its law making all airlines using EU
airports buy carbon allowances on its Emissions Trading Scheme
(ETS).
"To create a positive atmosphere, we have agreed to stop the
clock," Hedegaard told a news briefing on Monday.
"If this exercise ends in nothing, we are back to exactly
where we were with the EU ETS automatically," she said, adding
that this would give the U.N. airlines body, the ICAO, until
next November to strike a new deal.
The European Commission, the EU executive, has repeatedly
said it only put its law in place after more than a decade of
inaction at the ICAO.
Hedegaard said EU member states would have to endorse the
Commission's decision for it to take effect.