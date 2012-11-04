* EU says protecting environment
* U.S., China, India, say EU has breached sovereignty
* U.N. body to debate issue Nov. 9
* EU to start sending out bills to airlines in April
By Barbara Lewis and Valerie Volcovici
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON, Nov 4 U.S. airlines,
through industry group A4A, will lobby the United States' new
president as soon as he takes office on an issue that has
triggered threats of a trade war.
All year, an international row has raged over the European
Union's decision to include all airlines using its airports in
its Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), designed to curb
planet-warming pollution.
The European Union says it is protecting the environment.
U.S. opponents say it has breached sovereignty to try to fill
its empty coffers. Both houses of the U.S. Congress have passed
rare blocking legislation - yet to be signed by a president - to
counter the EU law.
This week, the U.N.'s International Civil Aviation
organization (ICAO), based in Montreal, is expected to take
another stab at moving towards a negotiated solution.
The European Commission, the EU executive, has said it can
change its law if the ICAO comes up with a robust global
framework to limit airline emissions.
The problem is almost no-one thinks the ICAO can deliver in
time, if at all, prompting warnings of rounds of retaliation.
Meanwhile, the airlines are campaigning for a dispute
procedure, referred to as Article 84, which would stall the ICAO
process, perhaps for years.
"We are spending our time pushing Congress to pass
legislation that addresses this issue and urging the White House
to move past diplomacy and toward legal action with an Article
84," Sean Kennedy, top lobbyist at A4A, told Reuters.
"There's no brinksmanship here. It's not a question of if an
Article 84 is filed, it's just a question of when," he said.
ICAO dispute procedures, used on rare occasions when nations
disagree over the body's practices, are extremely lengthy, in an
organisation generally renowned for its slowness.
They have to be brought by member states, meaning A4A has to
pressure the U.S. Administration. Whether Democrat or
Republican, it could be receptive on an issue that has won
unusual bipartisan support in Washington.
ICAO INACTION
The European Commission, the EU executive, said it only
agreed its law after more than a decade of inaction at the ICAO.
Last year, the European Union's highest court, the European
Court of Justice, found the law to be valid, rejecting a case
brought by U.S. airlines.
To hasten the quest for a global alternative, officials from
the European Union - which as a bloc is only an observer at the
ICAO - are working with the U.N. body.
The aim is to get enough positive signals to avert a crisis
when airlines receive their first emissions bills in April after
a slow phase-in of the EU law finalised in 2009.
"The question is how to get past April," one diplomat said
on condition of anonymity. "If we get into rounds of
retaliation, it will be much harder to find a solution."
The EU law applied to all airlines using EU airports - not
just EU carriers - from Jan. 1 this year.
From April, airlines will have to turn in allowances bought
on the EU ETS, after emissions for 2012 have been calculated.
Those that do not comply face fines. Repeat offenders could
find their aircraft impounded.
Although the United States is the biggest opponent, China
and India also missed an interim deadline for submitting data.
India has threatened that the issue could derail international
climate talks in Doha later this month.
European Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard at the end of
October reiterated her hopes the ICAO will do enough.
"We think that there is a will on the part of the leadership
of ICAO and we have people up there now seeing how much progress
can be achieved this November, paving the way for substantial
decisions to be taken at next year's ICAO general assembly,"
Hedegaard told Reuters.
The general assembly takes place once every three years,
with the next scheduled for November 2013 - the earliest date
for a solution to be finalised under ICAO procedure.
Between the April deadline and next November, lawyers say EU
flexibility could cool tempers even if rhetoric still flies.
"I think the EU will not execute (the fee collection) right
away, nor will they impound aircraft. However, they could allow
the fines to keep accruing, and then, if there is a solution in
November 2013, the fines could be waived as part of the
settlement," Renee Martin-Nagle, visiting scholar at the
Environmental Law Institute, who also served as general counsel
to Airbus America, said.
"This would be a graceful, face-saving way out of the
impasse."