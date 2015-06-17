* EU attempts to regulate aviation emissions caused outcry
* U.N. body meant to agree on plan next year
* China set to declare backing for market-based deal
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, June 17 The boss of International
Airlines Group on Wednesday said the industry would
prefer a global emissions trading scheme to tackle aviation
pollution, although other "interesting" options were also under
consideration.
Emissions from European flights are already covered by the
EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), but an EU law, meant to take
effect from 2012, that extended the arrangement to
intercontinental aviation emissions caused outcry.
That forced the EU to retreat and U.N. body the
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) took on the
task of coming up with a global alternative. Its deadline is a
meeting planned for late 2016.
"The industry has a clear preference for a global emissions
trading scheme, but I think some of the suggestions that are
being introduced are interesting and should be examined," Willie
Walsh, the chief executive of British Airways and Iberia's
parent IAG, told a press conference.
"We've moved on significantly from where we were a couple of
years ago when there were separate states and they would not
participate and we've also moved on from where people felt ICAO
would be unable to reach an agreement."
He said the industry was not divided on the issue, but that
governments were.
In 2012, nations such as Russia, China and Saudi Arabia
accused the European Union of infringing national sovereignty
and threatened a trade war.
Planemakers such as Airbus also put pressure on the
European Union, saying multibillion-dollar orders for aircraft
were at risk.
A joint pledge between China and the European Union,
expected to be signed off later this month in Brussels, calls
for "a timely agreement in ICAO on a global market-based measure
in 2016".
But environmental campaigners are concerned about how
"market-based" will be defined and that the result will be less
effective than including aviation in the EU ETS, a cap and trade
system that limits the level of pollution allowed and forces
emitters to buy permits to cover emissions up to that level.
Allowance prices are weak on the ETS at around 7.50 euros
per tonne, but are expected to strengthen as a series
of reforms are enacted.
Any deal allowing airlines to use international carbon
offsets could mean they avoid having to cut pollution as the
carbon reductions would be achieved elsewhere, campaigners say.
