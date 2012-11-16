DUBLIN Nov 16 Ryanair expects the EU to
face legal action over its decision to freeze carbon emissions
charges for flights from outside the EU, saying it discriminates
against short-haul carriers.
The European Union this week said it would freeze for a year
its rule that all airlines must pay for their carbon emissions
for flights into and out of EU airports, but flights within the
European Union will still have to pay for their carbon
emissions.
"I think the (lobby group) the European Low Fares Airline
Association is certain to bring it to court. It's blatant
discrimination," Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told
Reuters in an interview.
"It means short-haul carriers are being taxed for some
notional environmental reason whereas the European flag carriers
on their long-haul flights are not. It's complete discrimination
against short-haul carriers and Europe's consumers," he said.
A spokesman for the European Low Fares Airline Association
declined to comment.
The year-long exemption will apply to flights linking EU
airports to countries outside the bloc, a move welcomed by U.S.
and Asian officials.