BRUSSELS May 15 Ten Chinese and Indian commercial airlines have failed to abide by EU law requiring them to offset their carbon emissions, while all other international carriers have complied with the scheme, the European Union's climate chief said on Tuesday.

EU law demanding that all airlines using EU airports offset their emissions using the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) has prompted international outcry and threats of a trade war.

But only China and India have delivered on threats not to comply, EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard told a news briefing on Tuesday.

"We have given them until mid-June to report back their data," Hedegaard said.