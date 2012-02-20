By Barbara Lewis
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Feb 20 A group of nations
opposed to an EU law forcing all airlines to pay for their
emissions meets in Moscow this week to debate possible
retaliation, raising the risk of a trade war.
From Jan. 1, all airlines using EU airports are obliged to
acquire carbon allowances under the EU Emissions Trading Scheme
(ETS). The law has triggered international protest from nations
including the United States, China and India.
The following looks at what the meeting on Tuesday and
Wednesday could decide and what might happen next.
WHAT'S ON THE AGENDA?
The Moscow agenda is expected to debate a range of possible
counter-measures, ranging from a formal dispute at the U.N.'s
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to blocking
legislation banning airlines from participating in the EU's ETS
to retaliatory fees for EU flights.
Other measures mooted in a draft discussion paper seen by
Reuters include halting international aviation talks or other
trade discussions between EU and non-EU states and denying EU
states any requested new routes.
The agenda will also discuss a letter that each nation
attending the Moscow meeting could send to the EU and its member
states.
The draft letter says the EU scheme "totally negates the
principle of international cooperation".
It also says nations will refuse to take part in it, which
could "impact other areas of cooperation with the EU".
HOW FAR IS THE MEETING LIKELY TO GO?
EU and Russian sources, as well as analysts have said no-one
wants a trade war involving the EU, the world's largest single
market, and there is still time for negotiation, although they
do not entirely rule out agreement on some of the
counter-measures.
The host of this week's meeting, Russia, has repeatedly said
the best outcome would be for a decision to be taken at ICAO,
rather than at the Moscow talks.
"Our position was stated after meeting in Brussels. We said
that a decision should be taken at the level of ICAO and our
position has not changed," a Transport Ministry spokesman said
on Monday. He was referring to talks between Russia and the EU
earlier this year.
Taking the issue to ICAO could mean a formal dispute, but
analysts and sources again thought the Moscow meeting would hold
back from that extremely lengthy procedure.
"In the end, no country is really looking for a trade row in
current insecure economic times. So, in that sense, everyone
expects harsh language from the coalition of the unwilling, but
no real trade threats," said Dutch Green member of the European
Parliament Bas Eickhout, who has followed the dossier closely.
WHO'S MEETING?
The Moscow talks bring together 26 nations opposed to the EU
scheme and dubbed "the coalition of the unwilling".
They are Argentina, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chile,
China, Colombia, Cuba, Egypt, India, Japan, South Korea,
Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Paraguay, Peru, Qatar, Russia, Saudi
Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Swaziland, Uganda, the United
States and the United Arab Emirates.
The 26 have held previous meetings and in New Delhi last
year issued a joint declaration opposing the EU's plan.
A meeting of ICAO in Canada in November adopted a working
paper from the 26 objectors urging the EU not to include non-EU
carriers in its plan.
CAN ICAO COME UP WITH A SOLUTION?
All parties have said the best solution would be that ICAO
come up with its own scheme to curb airline emissions.
The escalation of tension has accelerated efforts, which so
far have dragged for well over a decade.
HOW MUCH ROOM FOR MANOEUVRE?
The EU said it only opted to include all airlines in its
scheme because of ICAO's failure to deliver.
Its law could be modified should ICAO find a solution, but
the bloc cannot simply tear up law approved by all 27 of its
member states and endorsed in its highest court in December last
year.
It has some flexibility over implementation, however. It has
always said it would consider exempting nations provided they
have "equivalent measures" in place to reduce airline carbon
emissions. It has never specified what these might be.
Under the EU's scheme, 85 percent of allowances will
initially be handed out for free and in any case, no airline
will face a bill until next year, leaving time for negotiation.
"The question to the Moscow meeting is will these countries
instead of telling us what we should not do come up with a
constructive and concrete alternative?" Isaac Valero-Ladron, EU
spokesman for climate action, said on Monday.
"Will these countries propose a work plan and time line?
When, how and what are they going to deliver?"
WHAT MIGHT IT ALL MEAN FOR THE CARBON MARKET?
The European Union's ETS in December dived to record lows
below 7 euros under the pressure of oversupply and
economic recession. It has recovered to around 9 euros, but is
still far below the levels needed to spur low-carbon investment.
Airlines buying emissions could help boost the scheme.
The sector's net demand for carbon permits could reach up to
700 million by 2020, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
have said, making it the second biggest buyer of carbon units
behind the electricity sector.
