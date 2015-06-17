By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS, June 17
BRUSSELS, June 17 Europe's five largest airlines
set aside their differences on Wednesday to urge the European
Union to do more to lower airport costs and taxes.
The airlines urged the European Commission -- the EU
executive -- to lower security charges, remove passenger and
"unreasonable" environmental taxes and ensure air-traffic
control strikes did not do too much damage to their business.
The initiative brought together the chief executives of Air
France-KLM, Lufthansa, British Airways
owner International Airlines Group and low-cost
airlines Ryanair and Easyjet.
"It's a historic day for European aviation because it's the
first time the five of us have met together," said Michael
O'Leary, Chief Executive of budget airline Ryanair, at a
press conference in Brussels.
The EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc is due to unveil
a series of measures later this year to boost the
competitiveness of the aviation sector.
The airlines have not always seen eye to eye, with IAG
leaving the Association of European Airlines over differences in
attitudes towards competition from Gulf carriers and joining a
low-cost association instead.
But on Wednesday, the five said they would look at setting
up a new grouping to lobby for airline interests in Brussels.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan in Paris; Editing by
Keith Weir)