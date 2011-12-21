* EU law to impose carbon cost on all airlines from Jan. 1
* Preliminary court opinion said EU law was valid
* Judges to issue final ruling
* U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote to EU
BRUSSELS, Dec 21 Europe's highest court
will on Wednesday deliver a final ruling in a case over airline
emissions that has triggered tit-for-tat legislation in the U.S.
Congress and drawn a threat from U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton.
Under EU law, from Jan. 1 all airlines using EU airports
will have to buy permits under the European Union's emissions
trading scheme to help offset the carbon emissions of European
flights.
A case contesting the legislation was brought to the London
High Court of Justice by the Air Transport Association of
America, American Airlines and United Continental
, but the London court referred it to the European Court
of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg.
ECJ Advocate General Juliane Kokott delivered a preliminary
opinion in October, in which she said EU legislation did not
infringe the sovereignty of other states and was compatible with
the relevant international agreements.
Typically a preliminary opinion is a very good gauge of the
final court ruling by the ECJ's judges, but Commission officials
said they were not complacent.
SLOW INTERNATIONAL PROGRESS
Critics of the EU rules have argued that under the 1997
Kyoto climate pact, countries agreed to address emissions from
aviation jointly through the U.N.'s aviation body, the
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
More than a decade on, talks in that forum have not yielded
significant progress and Kokott said the EU was within its
rights to take unilateral action.
The EU already sets a cap on the level of emissions allowed
from factories and power plants. Emitters exceeding their quotas
must buy carbon permits, while those within their limits can
sell any unused allowances.
Peter Liese, a German Christian Democrat who led discussions
in the European Parliament on the law, said that including
airlines was a modest proposal, which had won unanimous support
from the European Council of ministers.
"I cannot imagine a situation where the European Parliament
amends legislation just because of pressure from China or the
United States," he said.
"We (in Europe) represent 500 million people and the biggest
market in the world."
But the United States, where environmental legislation has
become a focus of disagreement between Barack Obama's Democrats
and the Republicans, has reacted angrily.
Proposed legislation in the U.S. Congress, if passed, would
make it illegal to comply with the EU law.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton last week wrote to
European officials, urging them to reconsider and saying the
United States was prepared to take unspecified action.
As Europe's highest court, the ECJ ruling is final, although
there is some flexibility in how the EU's regulations may be
applied.
Airlines initially would only be required to pay for 15
percent of the carbon they emit and would be allocated free
allowances to cover the other 85 percent.
The law also allows for "equivalent measures", meaning
incoming flights to Europe would be exempt if the nation from
which they came had measures in place to offset the
international emissions of the route.
Last week's letter, signed by Clinton and U.S. Secretary of
Transportation Raymond LaHood, said equivalent measures were not
enough.
It urged the EU "to reconsider this current course" and
re-engage with the rest of the world.
"Absent such willingness on the part of the EU, we will be
compelled to take appropriate action."