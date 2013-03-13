* EU Commission proposes 3-night limit on accommodation
* Consumer groups say caps too low
* Airlines see higher costs in the proposals
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, March 13 Stranded air passengers
should not be able to claim for more than three nights of
accommodation under proposals from the European Commission which
would protect airlines from potentially huge compensation bills.
Both consumer groups and airlines criticised the proposals,
drawn up to take account of exceptional situations like the
eruption of Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which
stranded millions of people and cost airlines $1.7 billion.
The ash cloud released by the volcano closed European air
space for six days in April 2010, and airlines paid one a half
times the compensation they would normally pay in a year in just
a week.
"Under current rules, air carriers must provide
refreshments, meals and accommodation for an indefinite period
of time, potentially threatening their financial survival," the
Commission said in a paper outlining the proposal.
"We know that the real priority for stranded passengers is
just to get home," Siim Kallas, the EU commissioner for
transport, said in a statement.
The Commission also proposed that passengers be allowed to
claim compensation only once flights are delayed by five hours
for all intra-EU flights and short international flights of less
than 3,500 km.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ), the highest in the
European Union, ruled last year that passengers should be able
to claim compensation for three-hour delays, unless they were
caused by circumstances beyond the airline's control.
The Commission also said transport strikes should count as
extraordinary circumstances, in which airlines would be liable
for providing compensation.
Umbrella EU consumer lobby BEUC said it was disappointed
that accommodation was capped at three nights and that
compensation would only be available after five hours.
"Passengers are often left in limbo and without the support
they should be entitled to," said Monique Goyens from BEUC.
Airlines had feared that a landmark ECJ ruling in another
compensation claim, against Ryanair in January, would
pave the way for bigger payouts to customers and raise fares.
The court ruled that airlines were obliged to provide care,
even in "extraordinary circumstances" such as the ash cloud.
Ryanair, Europe's leading no-frills airline, was taken to
court after refusing to compensate Denise McDonagh for 1,129
euros ($1,500) she spent on meals, accommodation and transport
when her flight was cancelled because of the volcanic
ash.
The Commission's new proposal also establishes that a
passenger may not be denied boarding on the return leg of a
ticket because they did not take the outbound flight.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it
was disappointed with the Commission's proposals because they
would add new costs for air carriers.
In particular, IATA criticised a provision whereby an
airline would have to reroute passengers with a competitor if a
flight was cancelled and there were no seats available on its
own services within 12 hours.
"If your Bic pen doesn't work, you don't expect to get a
Mont Blanc as compensation," said Tony Tyler, director general
and chief executive of IATA, which represents 240 airlines.
The Commission's proposals will now pass to the more than
700-seat European Parliament and the EU's 27 countries, which
can strengthen or weaken the rules before they become law.