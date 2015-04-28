(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text
unchanged)
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators are
expected to approve a transAtlantic pact between Air France-KLM
, Delta Air Lines and Alitalia after they
offered to give up slots on two routes, two people familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
The carriers offered the concessions in October last year in
a bid to end a three-year investigation by the European
Commission which was concerned that the tie-up by the SkyTeam
members might harm passengers on certain routes.
The sources said the Commission would clear the tie-up on
condition that the airlines allow new rivals to start services
on routes to New York from Rome and Amsterdam.
A Commission spokeswoman declined to comment. Alitalia was
not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Isla Binnie
in Rome; editing by Adrian Croft)