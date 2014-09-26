BRUSSELS, Sept 26 Airline passengers will be
able to use smartphones and tablet computers throughout their
entire flight, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said
on Friday, which could also pave the way for airlines to offer
wireless communication services.
Current regulations in Europe require passengers to keep
their devices set to 'airplane' mode to stop them emitting radio
signals that could interfere with the aircraft.
The European Commission has now authorised the use of mobile
spectrum for 3G and 4G communications, which allows users to
surf the web and send email, when aircraft are flying above
3,000 metres.
"The new guidance allows airlines to permit personal
electronic devices to stay switched on, without the need to be
in airplane mode," the EASA said in a statement. "This is the
latest regulatory step towards enabling the ability to offer
'gate-to-gate' telecommunication or Wifi services."
The new rules, which apply to European airlines, require
each company to do its own tests to ensure the safety of
allowing passengers to use smartphones and tablets throughout
the flight. The new regime comes into effect from Friday, but
airlines will take time to adjust.
EASA said it hoped the first European airlines will adapt to
the new regime in the next eight months or so.
Until now passengers have been able to use mobile phones for
voice calls when flying above 3,000 metres but are not allowed
to use the Internet when at that altitude.
Passengers have had to turn off computers, music players and
other devices during taxiing, take-off and landing. But some
flights do already offer in-flight Wifi services.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has already taken
action to allow expanded use of certain electronic devices
during flights.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio. Editing by Jane Merriman)