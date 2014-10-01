* Charleroi, Zweibruecken airports ordered to pay back aid
* Some low cost airlines also told to return subsidies
* Brussels Airlines faces scrutiny
(Recasts, adds comment from Belgian ministry, Brussels
Airlines, Germanwings, Ryanair, details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 1 Two European airports and a
number of budget airlines, including Ryanair and
Lufthansa's carrier Germanwings, have been ordered to pay back
millions of euros in illegal subsidies, EU regulators said on
Wednesday.
The European Commission also warned Belgium that it may be
giving unauthorised subsidies to Brussels Airlines.
The Commission rulings come amid a series of investigations
in recent years into deals granted by regional authorities to
attract budget airlines to secondary European airports.
Such agreements have played a key role in the explosive
growth of low-cost carriers and their success in competing with
traditional rivals such as Air France and British
Airways.
The EU state aid regulator told Germany's Zweibruecken
airport to recover 1.2 million euros ($1.5 million) in illegal
marketing and airport services deals from Germanwings, 500,000
euros from Ryanair and 200,00 euros from TUIFly.
The airport, which is adjacent to France, will also have to
pay back about 47 million euros itself in investment and
operating aid to the German authorities because it had given the
facility an unfair advantage over competitors.
Zweibruecken, which is in insolvency proceedings and is
searching for an investor, declined immediate comment.
Ryanair, which stopped flying to Zweibruecken in 2009 having
carried just 50,000 passengers, said it would appeal the ruling,
while Germanwings said it was examining the decision.
The Commission said Italy's Alghero airport on the island of
Sardinia would have to recover small amounts of illegal state
aid given to Germanwings in 2007 and to Meridiana in 2010.
However it approved state aid granted by Italian authorities
to the airport and by Germany to Saarbruecken and Frankfurt Hahn
airports as well as clearing Swedish aid to the Vasteras Airport
and several deals between the Swedish airport and Ryanair.
BELGIAN DEALS
By contrast, the EU executive ordered Belgium's regional
airport at Charleroi, principally used by Ryanair, to pay back 6
million euros in illegal state aid.
The Commission also opened an investigation into 57 million
euros of subsidies paid by Belgium, chiefly to Brussels
Airlines, which is 45-percent owned by Lufthansa.
Jetairfly and Thomas Cook are also
receiving smaller payments from an annual 19 million euro
subsidy for the period 2013-2015.
Belgium's transport ministry said the aid was to create a
more level playing field between Belgian and non-Belgian
carriers.
Other airlines, such as Ryanair, operate in Belgium, but are
not bound to pay higher Belgian employment tax and social
security contributions, something the ministry said the
Commission had recognised and was planning to end by 2020.
"The funds are designed to bridge this transition period and
to avoid Belgian airlines going under," a ministry spokeswoman
said. Brussels Airlines said it had parked the funds on its
balance sheet, but had not so far used them.
