BRUSSELS Jan 11 The European Commission is
considering legal action against Germany over its new
international airport in Berlin because of environmental
concerns, marking a further setback for the project which has
been dogged by delays.
The European Union's executive, which enforces environmental
law, said on Friday it had exchanged letters with the German
government because the airport's flight paths were different to
those endorsed in a EU environmental impact assessment.
Joe Hennon, the Commission's environment spokesman, said the
new routes would take planes over lakes and other habitat used
by protected birds.
"The final flight routes are not the same as those initially
announced. We now have to consider our position," he said.
"One of the options would be to start a formal infringement
procedure but we are not there yet." A decision will be made in
the coming weeks, he said.
The threat of EU legal action will further compound the
public relations fallout surrounding Willy Brandt International
Airport, where repeated delays to its opening have already
tarnished Germany's reputation for efficiency.
Although such an infringement process could end up in the
European Court of Justice, most such cases are settled in
advance, with countries altering the projects to comply with EU
environmental rules.
It is unlikely the Commission would order another
postponement to the airport's opening, although its complaint
may mean that flight paths may have to change.
Earlier this week, Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit stepped down
as head of a board overseeing the project after delays, caused
by red tape and, latterly, problems with the fire-safety system,
turned the airport and its city into a butt of nationwide jokes.
Already 20 years in the planning when construction began in
2006, the airport was then set to open in 2011. That was pushed
back to June 2012, then to March 2013, then to October 2013 and
now to some point in 2014 or even later.
The new airport is named after Willy Brandt, the late former
West German chancellor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Pravin Char)