* Cargo traffic fell in second half of 2011 - airport body
* Demand likely to fall further this year, ACI Europe says
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 Air freight traffic at
European airports declined in the second half of 2011 to end
flat year-on-year in December, industry data showed on Thursday,
confirming a slow-down in the continent's economic activity.
By contrast, airports body ACI Europe said passenger numbers
rose by 8.3 percent in December compared with a year earlier,
but it was pessimistic about the prospects for 2012.
"In almost all EU markets, the growth in passenger traffic
(in 2011) strongly outperformed GDP growth," ACI Europe director
general Olivier Jankovec said in a statement.
"The odds are that 2012 will be a different story. Economies
have come to a standstill in many parts of Europe with the
sovereign debt crisis, which is also having a ripple effect on
growth prospects elsewhere. This will affect demand for air
transport."
Air freight traffic, a closely watched indicator of economic
health, increased at the start of last year before turning
negative in the second half of the year, and grew just 1.4
percent overall compared with 2010.
Passenger traffic grew by 7.3 percent last year.
Both year-on-year comparisons were inflated by the impact of
the volcanic ash crisis and harsh winter conditions in 2010,
which hit demand, ACI Europe said.
When adjusted to take account of these impacts, passenger
and freight traffic grew by 5.2 and 0.6 percent respectively in
2011, it said.
Rising fuel costs and the inclusion of aviation in the
European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) from this year
will increase air fares and weigh on demand, ACI Europe said.
International airlines could face severe losses this year if
the euro zone's debt crisis turns into a full banking crisis,
airline industry body IATA said in December.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore)