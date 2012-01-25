BRUSSELS Jan 25 European regulators said on Wednesday they would investigate financial arrangements between public authorities and several airports in Germany, France and Sweden as well as airline agreements with them to ensure they meet competition rules.

The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the European Union, said the airports it would investigate were Germany's Niederrhein-Weeze and Altenburg-Nobitz, Pau in France and Vasteras in Sweden.

The regulator said it was concerned arrangements between Ryanair and both Vasteras and Altenburg-Nobitz gave the Irish carrier an undue economic advantage compared with rivals.