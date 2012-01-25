BRUSSELS Jan 25 European regulators said
on Wednesday they would investigate financial arrangements
between public authorities and several airports in Germany,
France and Sweden as well as airline agreements with them to
ensure they meet competition rules.
The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator
in the European Union, said the airports it would investigate
were Germany's Niederrhein-Weeze and Altenburg-Nobitz, Pau in
France and Vasteras in Sweden.
The regulator said it was concerned arrangements between
Ryanair and both Vasteras and Altenburg-Nobitz gave the
Irish carrier an undue economic advantage compared with rivals.