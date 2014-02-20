* Cases include those in Germany, France, Italy, Spain
* New EU aviation rules tougher than previous guidelines
* New rules ban aid for big airports
* Phases out state aid for small airports over 10 years
By Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 European Union regulators aim
to rule by September whether state aid granted to 28 airports
and budget airlines, such as Ryanair, is legal, the European
Commission said on Thursday as it unveiled tougher laws to ban
public funds for big airports.
The new rules replace 1994 and 2005 guidelines and specify
whether and how much aid EU authorities can grant to the more
than 460 airports across the 28-country bloc.
Critics say the aviation industry, which generates more than
140 billion euros ($193 billion) of the EU's economic output,
receives an average 3 billion euros in subsidies each year as
authorities try to promote regional hubs and attract airlines to
fly there.
"There are 28 pending cases. The cases under investigation
will be decided under the new guidelines," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference.
Airports under investigation include several in Germany,
France, Austria, Italy, Sweden, Romania and Spain, with a number
involving Ryanair, a Commission spokesman said.
The EU executive on Thursday closed four cases, saying no
state aid was involved. These included financial incentives
granted to Berlin Schoenefeld Airport, a marketing deal between
Denmark's Aarhus Airport and Ryanair, and investment aid for
Marseille Provence Airport and Czech Ostrava airport.
Under the new rules, European airports that serve more than
5 million passengers a year will be banned from receiving state
aid in future unless there is a clear market failure.
State aid for smaller airports with fewer than 3 million
travellers will have to be phased out over a 10-year period.
They will need to present a business plan to qualify for
operating aid under the new guidelines.
The new rules will ensure a level playing field between
airports and airlines, Almunia said in a statement.
"They will ensure fair competition regardless of the
business model - from flag carriers to low-cost airlines and
from regional airports to major hubs," he said.
Green campaign groups said the new rules were too lax.
The new rules "not only legalise past subsidies, but also
give a new blank cheque to airports and airlines that fail to
boost local economies", Bill Hemmings, aviation manager at
Brussels-based Transport & Environment, said.