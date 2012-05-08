* Flights down by 3.3 pct in Q1 2012 compared with 2011
* Drop blamed on slow recovery in flights to North Africa
* Freight traffic down 4.1 pct, but passenger numbers up
BRUSSELS, May 8 European air traffic fell in the
first quarter of 2012 compared to the same period last year, two
aviation bodies said on Tuesday, with the decline blamed on
Europe's debt crisis and the lingering effects of the Arab
Spring unrest.
European air traffic body Eurocontrol, which oversees an
estimated 40 percent of world passenger and cargo routes, said
there were 2.12 million flights in Europe between January and
March this year, down 3.3 percent on the first quarter of 2011.
It said in a statement the number of flights was slightly
below its forecast, and was due to slower-than-expected recovery
in flights between Europe and North Africa following political
upheaval in popular tourist destinations Egypt and Tunisia.
The figures echoed an earlier statement by TUI Travel
, the world's biggest tour operator, which said French
markets had been hit by the slow recovery of tourism in North
Africa.
The charter flight segment was the only one to show growth
in the first quarter compared with last year, Eurocontrol said.
The decline in flights by low-cost operators over the period was
sharper at 4.3 percent than for traditional carriers at 3.1
percent, it said.
Eurocontrol's director for network management, Jacques
Dopagne, said the organisation was still forecasting an overall
decline in flight numbers in 2012 of 1.3 percent.
Separate data released by airports body ACI Europe on
Tuesday showed a 4.1 percent drop in air freight traffic for the
first quarter of this year compared with 2011.
Passenger traffic grew by 3.4 percent between January and
March compared with a year earlier, but there was a sharp
contrast between growth at EU airports of 1.7 percent and other
European airports which saw an increase of 11.5 percent.
"This is damning evidence of the impact of the unresolved
sovereign debt crisis and punitive national aviation taxes," ACI
Europe Director General Olivier Jankovec said in a statement.
The ACI Europe data covered 173 airports, which together
accounted for more than 88 percent of European passenger
traffic.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by James Jukwey)