TIRANA, June 4 The European Commission
recommended Albania be granted candidate status to the 28-member
bloc on Wednesday, recognizing its progress and urging it step
up its reforms before and after the decision of member states
later in June.
"Based on our findings, we confirm without any doubt, with
no conditionality or any reservations the recommendation that
the member states grant Albania candidate status," Enlargement
Commissioner Stephan Fuele told reporters in Tirana.
Albania applied for candidate status in 2009 but a tense
political situation and slack measures against corruption and
crime and a weak judiciary have hamstrung its efforts.
