* Commission recommends candidate status for ex-communist
Albania
* EU's 28 member states to decide on candidacy on June 23
* Move follows change of government in September
(Updates with quotes, background)
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, June 4 The European Union will decide
this month whether to set Albania on the road to membership
after the bloc's executive arm on Wednesday gave the green light
following years of political polarisation that slowed reforms.
More than two decades since the fall of its communist
government, Albania remains one of Europe's poorest nations, a
NATO member but still trailing many of its western Balkan peers
on the road to the EU.
Following a change of government in September last year, the
European Commission commended Albania's pursuit of EU-backed
reforms, notably in terms of fighting crime and corruption.
"Based on our findings, we confirm without any doubt, with
no conditionality or any reservations the recommendation that
the member states grant Albania candidate status," Enlargement
Commissioner Stefan Fuele told reporters in Tirana.
The tone of Fuele's remarks suggested the Commission was
confident of winning the necessary support of all 28 EU member
states on June 23. There have been positive signals from Germany
and the Netherlands, and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama heads
to France next week to press his case.
Full membership, however, remains years away, and a strong
showing by eurosceptic and anti-immigration parties in European
Parliamentary elections last month may further turn opinion in
Europe against taking in other poorer ex-communist nations in
the east.
Even if it becomes an official candidate, Albania must wait
for the green light to begin accession talks.
In a report to the EU Council, the Commission said:
"Important legislative reforms have been introduced in the fight
against organised crime and investigations have yielded positive
results in the fight against drug trafficking and other areas of
serious and organised crime."
Albania had also demonstrated its commitment to judicial
reform, it said.
"EUROPEAN SENSES"
Having shed a paranoid Stalinist dictatorship, Albania
escaped the wars that embroiled its northern neighbours in the
former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, but a chaotic transition to
capitalism and polarisation between the two main political blocs
- the Socialists and the Democrats - has slowed reform and left
the country mired in poverty and corruption.
The Socialists of former Tirana mayor Edi Rama took power
last year following eight years of Democrat rule under fiery
veteran Sali Berisha. The two remain sworn enemies.
Fuele said progress would depend on political will to take
decisive action against organised crime and corruption, and on
reforming the judiciary.
Pointing the finger at an old wound, Fuele reiterated that
the tense political climate was damaging for Albania's image and
said the government and opposition should seek common ground in
the interests of moving closer to the EU.
The Commission recommended candidate status for Albania last
year, but some member states said they preferred to wait a
little longer to see if Rama's government would continue its
promising start.
"It must be something in the air in this country - whenever
you are in the political opposition...certain European senses
are being switched off and make it extremely difficult to reach
consensus for what is called a European agenda," Fuele said.
Of its western Balkan peers, Albania joins Montenegro,
Macedonia and Serbia as official candidates for membership.
Croatia and Slovenia have already joined the bloc and Serbia and
Montenegro have both begun accession talks. Macedonia's bid is
hostage to a row with neighbouring Greece over Macedonia's name.
Bosnia and Kosovo are yet to be granted candidate status.
(Editing by Matt Robinson and Angus MacSwan)