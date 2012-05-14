LONDON May 14 Lloyds Banking Group and
Royal Bank of Scotland should not count on securing
softer bailout penalties, the EU's competition chief Joaquin
Almunia told the Financial Times on Monday.
Almunia said he had "no fear" that the state-owned British
banks would fail to fulfil their sanctions, imposed for
accepting public money, on time.
He said Brussels gave the UK banks relatively long periods
of about four years to make the disposals, which are designed to
repay taxpayers and eliminate competitive advantage from state
aid.
"We know that they have encountered some practical
difficulties, but the deadlines in both cases were longer than
usual because of the huge size of the restructuring in both
cases," Almunia was quoted as saying.
"We know they are discussing how to implement these
commitments but so far I have not received any sign that they
can't comply with final deadlines."
Lloyds must divest around 630 branches by November 2013 and
RBS must dispose of its insurance arm by the end of 2014.
Reuters reported last week that Lloyds may ask the
European Commission for more time to shed around 630 branches
because regulatory hurdles had hindered their sale.
However, Almunia's spokesman ,Antoine Colombani, said on
Sunday that Lloyds has not asked for an extension, adding that
its restructuring plan also allows it to dispose of the branches
via an IPO if it cannot sell them off.