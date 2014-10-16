BRUSSELS Oct 16 Europe's outgoing antitrust chief said he will not open formal investigations into Google's mobile operating system Android nor into banks suspected of rigging the trillion-dollar foreign exchange market, but will leave the decisions to his successor.

European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, who will step down at the end of October, had on several occasions suggested he may launch a case against Android, the most popular mobile operating system in the world, following several complaints about possible anti-competitive behaviour by Google.

Asked about the possibility of an Android or foreign exchange investigation in the coming two weeks, Almunia told Reuters late on Wednesday: "There will be no opening of new cases. No, there is no time. It will be up to the new Commission." (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Susan Thomas)