BRUSSELS Spain may need to wind down one of its bailed-out banks, the European Union's competition commissioner said on Wednesday, adding that liquidation of a bank is preferable if the costs of rescuing it are too high for taxpayers.

Spain is waiting for final approval from the European Commission for the restructuring plan of three banks rescued by the state -- NCG Banco, Catalunya Caixa, and Banco de Valencia.

Bankia has yet to formally request approval for a recapitalisation plan.

"If I am not wrong, one of the three, according to the intentions of the Spanish authorities, is oriented towards a liquidation and not to maintain them after restructuring as a going concern," Joaquin Almunia told Reuters in an interview. He did not identify the lenders.

"In every analysis of a financial institution, we always try to estimate the alternative cost of a liquidiation," said Almunia, who is in charge of enforcing state-aid rules.

"If the liquidiation costs are lower for the taxpayers than the rescue and restructuring of an instituion we opt for a liquidation. We opt for an orderly winding down of the entity."

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and John O'Donnell)