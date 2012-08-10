BRUSSELS Aug 10 The EU executive is inviting
comments on commitments offered by Rio Tinto Alcan to
address concerns that it may have infringed EU antitrust rules,
the European Commission said on Friday.
The case concerns a technique, called AP aluminium smelting
technology, which reduces energy consumption in aluminium
production. The Commission's investigation focuses on the
practice of Alcan and - following a 2008 merger - Rio Tinto
Alcan of contractually tying the licences of its AP aluminium
smelting technology to the purchase of aluminium smelter
equipment supplied by a subsidiary.
To address these concerns, Rio Tinto Alcan has offered to
modify its agreements to enable the licensees of the AP
aluminium smelting technology to choose other suppliers.
"If the market test confirms that the proposed commitments
remedy the competition concerns, the Commission may make the
commitments legally binding on Rio Tinto Alcan," the Commission
said in a statement.