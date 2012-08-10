* EU antitrust regulators seeking comments on proposal
BRUSSELS Aug 10 Rio Tinto Alcan has offered
more flexible licensing terms for rivals to end an antitrust
investigation and avert a possible fine, EU regulators said on
Friday as they sought feedback from competitors on the
proposals.
The European Commission said it had been investigating the
issue following a 2008 merger which created Rio Tinto Alcan, a
unit of Anglo-Australian mining company Rio Tinto.
The EU antitrust watchdog said it was concerned Rio Tinto
Alcan's practice of contractually tying the licences of its AP
aluminium smelting technology to the purchase of aluminium
smelter equipment supplied by a subsidiary may have breached EU
rules.
AP aluminium smelting technology reduces energy consumption
in aluminium production.
"To address these concerns, Rio Tinto Alcan offered to
modify its AP technology transfer agreements so as to enable the
licensees of the AP aluminium smelting technology to choose any
supplier whose PTAs (smelter equipment) meet certain technical
specifications," the Commission said in a statement.
It said a market test would show whether rivals and other
interested parties feel the proposal is sufficient.
"If the market test confirms that the proposed commitments
remedy the competition concerns, the Commission may make the
commitments legally binding on Rio Tinto Alcan," the Commission
said.
The EU executive can fine companies up to 10 percent of
their global turnover if they are found guilty of violating EU
rules.
