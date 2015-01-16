BRUSSELS Jan 16 European antitrust regulators believed Amazon's arrangement with Luxembourg to minimise its tax bill did constitute state aid and expressed doubt that such aid was lawful, according to a document released on Friday.

The European Commission, which rules on competition and subsidies in the European Union, announced in October that it had opened an investigation into a tax ruling struck in 2003. It published details of its case on Friday.

The 23-page document, dated October 7, concluded that Luxembourg appeared to have given Amazon an unfair advantage.

"The Commission's preliminary view is that the tax ruling of 5 November 2003 by Luxembourg in favour of Amazon constitutes state aid... and the Commission has doubts at this stage as to that ruling's compatibility with the internal market." (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek)