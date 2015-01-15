BRUSSELS Jan 15 European Union antitrust
regulators will publish details on Friday of their investigation
into online retailer Amazon's tax-minimising
arrangements with Luxembourg.
The European Commission, which made the announcement on
Thursday, opened its investigation in October, making the U.S.
company the latest global firm to have its tax practices
assessed by the EU.
The investigation focuses on whether Luxembourg broke EU
state aid rules by agreeing a deal which allows Amazon to
operate almost tax-free in Europe.
The Commission is also investigating whether a unit of
Italian carmaker Fiat benefited from unfair state aid
to the detriment of competitors as a result of its tax
arrangements with the tiny duchy.
It is separately probing deals between Apple and
Ireland and Starbucks and the Netherlands.
Luxembourg has faced international criticism following media
revelations in November based on leaked documents -- dubbed
"LuxLeaks" -- that detailed its role in helping companies
channel profits through the country and pay low tax rates rather
than higher rates in states where they did more business.
The leaks put pressure on European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker, former long-time prime minister of
Luxembourg, to explain his role in the country's tax policies.
Juncker has defended the country's tax practices, but is now
promoting a plan for a common EU system to share tax
information.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Mark Potter)