BRUSSELS Jan 24 U.S. online retailer Amazon
has offered to scrap some clauses from its e-book deals
with publishers, the European Commission said on Tuesday, a move
aimed at ending an EU antitrust investigation and avoid a
possible fine.
Amazon, Europe's biggest e-book distributor, will not force
publishers to offer terms and conditions, such as on wholesale
prices, business models and e-book catalogues, similar to those
they have agreed with Amazon's rivals.
The Commission has concerns that such parity clauses make it
harder for other e-book retailers to compete with Amazon by
developing new and innovative products and services.
The EU competition enforcer said rivals and customers have a
month to provide feedback before it decides whether to accept
the proposal. Under EU antitrust rules, such settlements mean no
finding of infringement nor fines which could reach 10 percent
of a company's global turnover.
Amazon said it was pleased with the agreement but disagreed
with the Commission's preliminary assessment, saying that
e-books are not a separate market as they compete directly with
print books and other forms of media.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)