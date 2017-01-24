BRUSSELS Jan 24 U.S. online retailer Amazon
has offered to drop some clauses from its e-book deals
with publishers in a bid to end an EU antitrust investigation
and stave off a possible fine, a person familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
The proposal means that Amazon, the biggest e-book
distributor in Europe, will not force publishers to give them
terms as good as those for rivals, the source said.
The European Commission is expected to seek feedback from
rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept the
proposal or demand more, the person said.
The EU competition enforcer, which launched an investigation
into the company in June 2015 on concerns that the disputed
terms may make it difficult for other e-book publishers to
compete, did not respond to an email seeking immediate comment.
The investigation focuses on Amazon's e-books in English and
German. Under EU antitrust rules, companies can be fined up to
10 percent of their global turnover for violating laws.
The Commission is also probing Amazon over its tax deal with
Luxembourg, part of a crackdown on such deals in the 28-country
bloc.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)