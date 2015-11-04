Euro coins are seen in front of a Google logo in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

BRUSSELS Europe's antitrust chief said on Wednesday it was still undecided if an antitrust case against Internet search giant Google would end with a fine or a settlement, which would mean no fine.

"At this time, it's still open as to how it will end," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told reporters.

Vestager charged Google in April with abusing its power in the online search market to promote its own shopping service at the expense of rivals.

Settling the case would mean finding no infringement of competition law and not fining the company.

(Reporting by Yun Chee Foo, writing by Julia Fioretti; editing by Barbara Lewis)